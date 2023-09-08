Lil Baby - It's Only Us Tour at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Jeff Caven
Lil Baby - It's Only Us Tour
with special guests The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, & Hunxho
Diamond-certified rapper Lil Baby returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, September 8 during his It's Only Us Tour. Lil Baby will receive tour support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.
The tour announcement follows the release of his most recent album, It's Only Me.
Tickets are available now at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/