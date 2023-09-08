Lil Baby - It's Only Us Tour at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Lil Baby - It's Only Us Tour

with special guests The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, & Hunxho

Diamond-certified rapper Lil Baby returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, September 8 during his It's Only Us Tour. Lil Baby will receive tour support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.

The tour announcement follows the release of his most recent album, It's Only Me

Tickets are available now at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com. 

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/

Info

502.690.9000
