KC & The Sunshine Band at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Beaver Dam Tourism Commission proudly announces another stellar addition to the 2023 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series. With over 50 years of making booties shake, KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND are grooving into Beaver Dam, Kentucky, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, for one crazy night of DISCO at The DAM. Special guest, The Boogie Knights, will open the show.

A Password PRESALE opportunity to purchase tickets in advance happens Friday, April 14, from 9:00 am CDT until 11:59 pm CDT. Sign up for the newsletter at: BeaverDamAmp.com to receive the password. Tickets go on sale to the general public (no password required) on Saturday, April 15, at 9:00 am CDT.

For more information, please visit beaverdamtourism.com/