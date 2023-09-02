Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

GIN BLOSSOMS & SUGAR RAY at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Multi-Platinum American Rock Bands GIN BLOSSOMS & SUGAR RAY will co-headline the Labor Day Weekend “JAM at The DAM” on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Special guests Tonic and Fastball will also perform.

A Fan & Venue PRESALE opportunity to purchase tickets in advance begins Thursday, May 11, at 10:00 am CDT and continues until 10:00 pm. Sign up for the newsletter at: BeaverDamAmp.com to receive the password. Tickets go on sale to the general public (no password required) on FRIDAY, May 12, at 10:00 am CDT.

For more information, please visit beaverdamtourism.com/