Collin Raye - Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall

Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall 501 W Everly Brothers Blvd, Greenville, Kentucky 42345

Collin Raye

Friday, March 15th at 7pm

Multi-platinum recording artist Collin Raye, who has charted 24 Top 10 Singles and 16 #1 Hits, and sold 20 Million Albums worldwide, brings his acclaimed Acoustic Trio show to Martin Hall as part of the Singers, Stories & Songs series. Whether displaying his soulful delivery on such searing ballads as “Little Rock,” “Love, Me,” and “If I Were You”, or blazing through vivid rockers like “My Kind of Girl” and “That’s My Story,”  Collin Raye remains one of the great voices of our time.

 Advance tickets: $20

Day of Show: $25 (Subject to availability) 

For more information, please visit felixmartinhall.org/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
