9 to 5 The Musical - Covington

9 to 5 The Musical

Nov. 3-11, 2023

The Carnegie

Presenting the uproarious musical 9 to 5 The Musical, showcasing the brilliant music and lyrics by country legend Dolly Parton, along with a captivating book by Patricia Resnick. Set in the late 1970s, the story centers around three female coworkers who are fed up with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. They come up with a plan to get even and, in a series of outrageous events, give their workplace a dream makeover while taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

