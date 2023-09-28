The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - NKU

× Expand NKU NKU

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Sept. 28 – Oct. 8, 2023

NKU Griffin Hall Digitorium

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a Tony Award-winning play, adapted by Simon Stephens from the highly regarded novel by Mark Haddon. The story follows 15-year-old Christopher, a boy with an extraordinary brain that is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he discovers his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, he finds himself under suspicion and sets out to solve the mystery, leading him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

