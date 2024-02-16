Dance ‘24 - NKU
Northern Kentucky University 1 Louie B Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099
Dance ‘24
Feb. 16-18, 2024
NKU Greaves Concert Hall
The annual dance concert Dance ‘24 celebrates the incredible versatility of dance and explores the power of storytelling and emotion through movement. Featuring a company of the best young dance artists, Dance ‘24 will present a concert of new and innovative works created by faculty, guest artists, and nationally renowned choreographers. Whether you’re a seasoned patron of dance or attending your first concert, Dance ‘24 has something for everyone – favorite traditional forms such as musical theatre, tap, and ballet, as well as contemporary dance forms that include modern, jazz, vernacular, improvisation, and African/Afro-Fusion. Get ready to experience the transformational power of dance!
