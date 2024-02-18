The Pirates of Penzance- Kentucky Opera Louisville

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Pirates of Penzance

The Brown Theatre 315 W Broadway, Louisville, KY, United States

Music by Arthur Sullivan Libretto by W.S. Gilbert Leap years come around every four years, and for one young pirate it causes mayhem and turmoil in this comedy about being a “slave to duty.” Gilbert’s witty word play coupled with Sullivan’s memorable music make for a rollicking night at the theatre. Sung in English 

For more information, please visit kyopera.org/events/

Info

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
