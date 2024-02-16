The Pirates of Penzance- Kentucky Opera Louisville

The Pirates of Penzance

The Brown Theatre 315 W Broadway, Louisville, KY, United States

Music by Arthur Sullivan Libretto by W.S. Gilbert Leap years come around every four years, and for one young pirate it causes mayhem and turmoil in this comedy about being a “slave to duty.” Gilbert’s witty word play coupled with Sullivan’s memorable music make for a rollicking night at the theatre. Sung in English

For more information, please visit kyopera.org/events/