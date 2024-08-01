101 Series AI : Navigating the Brave New World of Generative Artificial Intelligence - Paducah

× Expand Dr. Michael Bordieri, Associate Professor of Psychology Murray State University Dr. Michael Bordieri, Associate Professor of Psychology Murray State University

AI : Navigating the Brave New World of Generative Artificial Intelligence

Thursday August 1, 2024

5:30 -6:30 PM

led by Dr. Michael Bordieri, Associate Professor of Psychology Murray State University

2nd Floor Meeting Room

No longer confined to the realms of science fiction, artificial intelligence is now a part of our everyday lives. This presentation will offer an introduction to generative AI tools, describing how they work, how they can help us, and how they might cause harm. Dr. Bordieri’s presentation will showcase practical, real-world applications, demonstrating how you can use these tools in your daily life.

Dr. Michael Bordieri is an associate professor of psychology at Murray State University and an AI enthusiast. He participated in Open AI’s 2019 demonstration of its reinforcement learning model that beat the world’s best human esports players. Dr. Bordieri’s research and teaching focus on clinical behavior analysis, clinical psychology, and acceptance/mindfulness-based therapies, and he regularly uses AI tools in his teaching, research, and professional service.

