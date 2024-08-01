101 Series AI : Navigating the Brave New World of Generative Artificial Intelligence - Paducah
to
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Dr. Michael Bordieri, Associate Professor of Psychology Murray State University
Dr. Michael Bordieri, Associate Professor of Psychology Murray State University
101 Series AI : Navigating the Brave New World of Generative Artificial Intelligence - Paducah
101: Series
AI : Navigating the Brave New World of Generative Artificial Intelligence
Thursday August 1, 2024
5:30 -6:30 PM
led by Dr. Michael Bordieri, Associate Professor of Psychology Murray State University
2nd Floor Meeting Room
No longer confined to the realms of science fiction, artificial intelligence is now a part of our everyday lives. This presentation will offer an introduction to generative AI tools, describing how they work, how they can help us, and how they might cause harm. Dr. Bordieri’s presentation will showcase practical, real-world applications, demonstrating how you can use these tools in your daily life.
Dr. Michael Bordieri is an associate professor of psychology at Murray State University and an AI enthusiast. He participated in Open AI’s 2019 demonstration of its reinforcement learning model that beat the world’s best human esports players. Dr. Bordieri’s research and teaching focus on clinical behavior analysis, clinical psychology, and acceptance/mindfulness-based therapies, and he regularly uses AI tools in his teaching, research, and professional service.
All programs are free & open to the public
For more information, please visit mclib.net