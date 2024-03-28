× Expand McCracken County Public Library 101 Series March 2024 - 1 In the Path of Totality -2024 Eclipse Experience

101 Series In the Path Of Totality: Paducah 2024 Eclipse Experience

Thursday March 28, 2024

5:30 -6:30 PM.

led by Dr. Matt Williams, Professor Physics & Astronomy, Murray State University

2nd floor Meeting Room

Experience the extraordinary Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 from your own backyard!

April 8th will be the last chance to see this rare phenomenon in the United States for 20 years. Join us for a presentation where we'll talk about the science, wonder, and historical significance of this rare celestial event. Learn what to expect, essential safety guidelines, and tips for an unforgettable experience. See you there!

Dr. Matt Williams is a professor of physics and astronomy at Murray State University. He enjoyed his first solar eclipse in 2017 and is looking forward to sharing some of the science behind what causes an eclipse and tips for how to get the most out of this rare opportunity.

For more information, please visit mclib.net