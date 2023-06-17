10th Anniversary Lavender Celebration at Woodstock Lavender Co.

× Expand Talara Jo Hall Lavender at Woodstock Lavender Co., Somerset, KY

10th Anniversary Lavender Celebration

Come celebrate 10 Years of Lavender at Woodstock Lavender Co.

A fun day of activities, including tastings, optional classes and workshops (additional fees apply), live music, farm tours, an herb walk, flower bar, and much more.

The farm store will be open and the food truck will be available for lavender lemonade and meals, snacks, or ice cream.

General admission tickets include a bouquet of lavender you cut from the field.

Available add-ons:

Painting on the Farm Canvas class with Sue Pogue at 2 p.m.

Wand-making class at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Select these options at check-out to reserve your spot.

We can't wait to celebrate with you!

For more information, please visit: simpletix.com/e/10th-anniversary-lavender-celebration-tickets-126758