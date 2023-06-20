× Expand Louisville Visual Art art[squared] Auction

10th Annual art[squared] Art Auction

Get ready for LVA’s art[squared], 10th anniversary edition! We are proud to feature hundreds of awe-inspiring artworks by local artists who have generously contributed to support LVA programs for youth and professional artists from Children’s Fine Art Classes to Outreach for at-risk-youth to the Artist Resource Series for professional development, and more.

Mark your calendars for this thrilling online art auction! Experience fierce bidding battles and adrenaline-pumping excitement as art enthusiasts compete for mesmerizing 8" x 8" masterpieces. Don't miss your chance to own a stunning artwork, while supporting Louisville Visual Art, with all bidding starting at $85 and a 'Buy It Now' option at $500.

Save the date, and join in the excitement of art[squared]!

Auction Opens June 20, 2023 @ 6:30 PM EST

Auction Closes June 22, 2023 @ 9:00 PM EST

View the exhibition, in-person, on Wednesday, June 21st from 10 AM - 4 PM

at Louisville Visual Art on 1538 Lytle St, Louisville, KY

For more information, please call 502.584.08166