Bluegrass on Beshear - Dawson Springs

Head out to beautiful Lake Beshear on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from noon to 6 pm for the 10th Annual Bluegrass on Beshear! Bring your lawn chairs & coolers. There will be food, drinks, baked goods, and merchandise available for purchase, as well a a raffle, dozens of prizes, and a $500 grand prize.
Free admission! Location: 307 Island Cove Ln. Dawson Springs
Featuring: Classy & Grassy. Alonozo Pennington, South Union, Lighthouse Vocal, The Kentucky Troubadours, and Bright Life Fars Choir.
For more information, please visit bluegrassonbeshear.com/