Bluegrass on Beshear - Dawson Springs

10th Annual Bluegrass on Beshear

Head out to beautiful Lake Beshear on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from noon to 6 pm for the 10th Annual Bluegrass on Beshear! Bring your lawn chairs & coolers. There will be food, drinks, baked goods, and merchandise available for purchase, as well a a raffle, dozens of prizes, and a $500 grand prize. 

Free admission!  Location: 307 Island Cove Ln. Dawson Springs 

Featuring: Classy & Grassy. Alonozo Pennington, South Union, Lighthouse Vocal, The Kentucky Troubadours, and Bright Life Fars Choir.

For more information, please visit bluegrassonbeshear.com/

