120: Cool KY Counties Exhibit Opening - Frazier History Museum

120: Cool KY Counties Exhibit Opening

The Frazier is hosting a 120: Cool KY Counties exhibit opening Friday, March 15, 1–5 p.m. There will be notable Kentuckians, musicians, tourism folks, history buffs, and other invited guests from all 120 counties!

Activities and engagements include: access to 120 and all the Frazier’s exhibitions; rolley-hole marbles, the traditional game of Monroe County; tastings of products by Meade County brewers, Smith Holler Distillery, Casey Jones Distillery, and Baker-Bird Winery; costumed engagements by Claudia and Harland “Colonel” Sanders, Civil War–era Union soldiers, Sandford-Duncan Inn duelers, and the Stephen Foster singers; Native American flute playing by Mercer County’s Fred Keams; a monologue by Sheila Rush of Old Mulkey Meetinghouse; and access to county tables with soaps, postcards, Kentucky books, band merch, t-shirts, BBQ, Honeybuns, Rebecca Ruth Bourbon balls, Modjeskas, Ruth Hunt candy, local snacks, and more! Other county tables will showcase historic Kentucky artifacts and photographs, Kentucky newspapers, and objects representing Chinese culture in Kentucky.

Fourteen-year-old yodeler Phoebe White will lead a very special rendition of “Blue Moon of Kentucky” for guests and the media!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Friday, March 15, 1–5 p.m.

Frazier History Museum

General Admission: $14

PARKING

There is limited paid parking available in the Frazier’s lot, located behind the museum at the corner of Ninth & Washington Streets. Other options include metered parking spaces and a garage located on Eighth Street between Main and Market.

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/