Chilly Ride - Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Join the 15th Annual Chilly Ride on Nov. 11th at Pennyrile State Forest in Dawson Springs, KY. This is a guided ride through Western KY's most scenic horse trails followed with lunch provided by Jocko Bingham. The ride begins at 10 am. They will also be raffling a Circle Y Saddle, a 2-Night Stay at 3 Oak's Cabins, and several other prizes.

$5 per person.

Call or text 270.881.7931 for more info!