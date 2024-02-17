Annual Great Backyard Bird Count - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 16th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count

This event is hosted by The Louisville Audubon Society and Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve and is for beginning to advanced bird watchers of all ages. Participants meet at the picnic pavilions near the Nature Center to enjoy a walk led by birding experts. The Louisville Audubon Society will help identify and count birds, and report sightings to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Please bring binoculars, if available, and wear comfortable, warm clothes and field-friendly shoes for hiking.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/