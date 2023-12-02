18th annual Nature of Christmas in Goshen
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
FREE
Join in the fun at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve for a festive afternoon with free food, booths, silent auction, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa, and more!
For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday