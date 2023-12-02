18th annual Nature of Christmas in Goshen

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

FREE

Join in the fun at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve for a festive afternoon with free food, booths, silent auction, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa, and more!

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
