× Expand Picasa

1964 March on Frankfort: Film and Panel Discussion

This complementary event to the March on Frankfort 60th anniversary highlights those who were involved the 1964 march. We will learn more about what happened leading up to and after March 5, 1964. During the program, Joanna Hay will screen the documentary she produced with Dr. LeDatta Grimes, The Music, the March, the Movement about the 1964 March on Frankfort. This will be followed by a moderated panel discussion of the impact the 1964 March on Frankfort had in the Civil Rights movement of the era.

The event will take place following a walking tour of historic downtown Frankfort that begins and ends at the Old State Capitol.

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/