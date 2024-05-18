2-Man Golf Scramble at Lakeshore Country Club
Lakeshore Country Club 1000 Shamrock Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
2-Man Golf Scramble at Lakeshore Country Club
Join Lakeshore Country Club for a 2-Man Golf Scramble on May 18 & 19, 2024. $150 per team, limited to the first 54 teams. Shotgun @ 9 am. Limited carts available @ $30 per day.
For more info or to sign up call 270.821.2026.
