Lakeshore Country Club 1000 Shamrock Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

2-Man Golf Scramble at Lakeshore Country Club

Join Lakeshore Country Club for a 2-Man Golf Scramble on May 18 & 19, 2024. $150 per team, limited to the first 54 teams. Shotgun @ 9 am. Limited carts available @ $30 per day.

For more info or to sign up call 270.821.2026.

Info

Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.821.2060
