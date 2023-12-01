× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 2023 Christmas Market

2023 Christmas Market at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Join 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for the 2023 Christmas Market! This Market is a mixed market of local artisans displaying unique gifts and hand crafted items to spread the holiday spirit. Holiday music will be playing and tasty treats will be available for purchase from the Backside Grill.

Weekend One: 12/1 & 12/2 - Friday 12/1: Market Open from 4 pm – 9 pm. Saturday 12/2: Market Open from 2 pm – 9 pm.

Weekend Two 12/8 & 12/9 - Friday 12/8: Market Open from 4 pm – 9 pm. Saturday 12/9: Market Open from 2 pm – 9 pm.

If you are interested in being a vendor please reach out to haley@3rdturnbrewing.com.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/