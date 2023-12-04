× Expand Acres USA 2023 Eco-Ag Conference

2023 Eco-Ag Conference

Every year, the Eco-Ag Conference & Trade Show sets a new standard for innovative and practical learning in modern agriculture. Each moment of programming is thoughtfully curated to provide useful, practical and measurable information and connections that you can apply to your operation. Join us for the main conference and trade show on Dec. 5-7 or decide to come early for one of our incredible full-day Eco-Ag U intensive workshops… either way you can expect a fulfilling experience that will include:

1. Exceptional learning from leading farmers, agronomists, and others who are pioneering a new way to farm ecologically and economically.

2. Engagement with innovative companies building tools and services to help you surpass your goals.

3. Connecting with your peers who are also seeking to chart a new path forward for their operations and with experienced growers and agronomists who have valuable lessons learned and are ready to share.

For more information visit acresusa.com/eco-ag