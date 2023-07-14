× Expand Coldiron Enterprises 2023 Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival presented by Red Leprechaun

2023 Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival presented by Red Leprechaun

Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival presented by Red Leprechaun Returns to The Banks Bigger Than Ever With Justice Joseph Deters as Honorary Chairman

CINCINNATI- Coldiron Enterprises is excited to announce the 2023 Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival presented by Red Leprechaun, located on Freedom Way at the Banks just outside of Great American Ball Park. The event will take place July 14-16.

Join us for a fun-filled weekend of live music, dancing, games, great food, and cold beverages, all with a Celtic flair. Stop in the Guinness Experience test for Guinness samplings with US Guinness Brewing Ambassador Jimmy Calahan and attend one of our many Whiskey tastings that will be taking place throughout the weekend.

Patrons can see performances from elite Celtic bands such as Lost Celts, Dulahan, Rocky Creek, Fintan, Desmond & Duff as well as local superstars, the Naked Karate Girls and Doghouse while enjoying a perfectly poured Guinness and filling up on bangers and mash. In addition, a second, separate stage will feature shorter performances by local dancing with groups like the McGing Irish Dancers and Cincinnati Highland Dancers, live music, and contests such as Celtic Idol and the ‘Reddest Hair.’

We are so excited to announce that Ohio Supreme Court Justice Joseph Deters, is the 2023 honorary chairman and will be hosting the opening ceremony on Friday night which will feature a performance from the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Glee Club.

Admission is free!

Friday, July 14th - 5:00pm-11:00pm

Saturday, July 15th - 12:00pm-11:00pm

Sunday, July 16th - 12:00pm-7:00pm

LOCATION

The 2023 Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival will take place on E Freedom Way in front of the Great American Ballpark! Last year we saw great success with this unique and exciting location. We'll see you there on July 14th-16th, 2023!

RACE STREET STAGE

Friday

5:00 pm LOST CELTS

6:00 pm OPENING CEREMONIES

7:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS

8:00 pm NAKED KARATE GIRLS

Saturday

12:00 pm ROCKY CREEK

3:15 pm ERICKSON ACADEMY IRISH DANCE

3:45 pm DULAHAN

7:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS

7:45 pm DOGHOUSE

Sunday

12:00 pm FINTAN

2:00 pm CINCINNATI HIGHLAND DANCERS

2:30 pm DESMOND + DUFF

4:30 pm ERICKSON ACADEMY IRISH DANCE

5:00 pm HITCHHIKERS

LAWN STAGE

Friday

5:00 pm ERICKSON ACADEMY IRISH DANCE

6:00 pm OPENING CEREMONY

6:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS

7:15 pm ROVING ROGUES

8:15 pm RILEY SCHOOL

9:15 pm ROVING ROGUES

10;00 pm IRISH SESSION

Saturday

12:00 pm HIGHLAND DANCE COMPETITION

5:00 pm JENI'S CHICKENS

6:00 pm RILEY SCHOOL

6:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS

7:00 pm REDDEST HAIR CONTEST

7:15 pm CINCINNATI HIGHLAND DANCERS

8:00 pm RILEY CELI BAND

9:00 pm JENI'S CHICKENS

10:00 pm CONOR KNOX

Sunday

10:00 am CATHOLIC MASS

11:00 am IRISH BREAKFAST

12:00 pm FRIENDLY SONS GLEE CLUB

1:30 pm DARK MOLL

2:15 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS

2:45 pm MOST FRECKLES CONTEST

3:00 pm RILEY COMMUNITY PERFORMERS

3:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS

4:15 pm CONOR KNOX

5:15 pm EMERALD CREEK TRIO with

MCGING IRISH DANCERS - ADULTS

6:15 pm RILEY ENSEMBLE

More information is available at cincycelticfest.com.