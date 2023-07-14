Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival presented by Red Leprechaun
to
The Banks Downtown Cincinnati E Freedom Way , Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
Coldiron Enterprises
2023 Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival presented by Red Leprechaun
2023 Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival presented by Red Leprechaun
Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival presented by Red Leprechaun Returns to The Banks Bigger Than Ever With Justice Joseph Deters as Honorary Chairman
CINCINNATI- Coldiron Enterprises is excited to announce the 2023 Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival presented by Red Leprechaun, located on Freedom Way at the Banks just outside of Great American Ball Park. The event will take place July 14-16.
Join us for a fun-filled weekend of live music, dancing, games, great food, and cold beverages, all with a Celtic flair. Stop in the Guinness Experience test for Guinness samplings with US Guinness Brewing Ambassador Jimmy Calahan and attend one of our many Whiskey tastings that will be taking place throughout the weekend.
Patrons can see performances from elite Celtic bands such as Lost Celts, Dulahan, Rocky Creek, Fintan, Desmond & Duff as well as local superstars, the Naked Karate Girls and Doghouse while enjoying a perfectly poured Guinness and filling up on bangers and mash. In addition, a second, separate stage will feature shorter performances by local dancing with groups like the McGing Irish Dancers and Cincinnati Highland Dancers, live music, and contests such as Celtic Idol and the ‘Reddest Hair.’
We are so excited to announce that Ohio Supreme Court Justice Joseph Deters, is the 2023 honorary chairman and will be hosting the opening ceremony on Friday night which will feature a performance from the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Glee Club.
Admission is free!
Friday, July 14th - 5:00pm-11:00pm
Saturday, July 15th - 12:00pm-11:00pm
Sunday, July 16th - 12:00pm-7:00pm
LOCATION
The 2023 Guinness Cincinnati Celtic Festival will take place on E Freedom Way in front of the Great American Ballpark! Last year we saw great success with this unique and exciting location. We'll see you there on July 14th-16th, 2023!
RACE STREET STAGE
Friday
5:00 pm LOST CELTS
6:00 pm OPENING CEREMONIES
7:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS
8:00 pm NAKED KARATE GIRLS
Saturday
12:00 pm ROCKY CREEK
3:15 pm ERICKSON ACADEMY IRISH DANCE
3:45 pm DULAHAN
7:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS
7:45 pm DOGHOUSE
Sunday
12:00 pm FINTAN
2:00 pm CINCINNATI HIGHLAND DANCERS
2:30 pm DESMOND + DUFF
4:30 pm ERICKSON ACADEMY IRISH DANCE
5:00 pm HITCHHIKERS
LAWN STAGE
Friday
5:00 pm ERICKSON ACADEMY IRISH DANCE
6:00 pm OPENING CEREMONY
6:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS
7:15 pm ROVING ROGUES
8:15 pm RILEY SCHOOL
9:15 pm ROVING ROGUES
10;00 pm IRISH SESSION
Saturday
12:00 pm HIGHLAND DANCE COMPETITION
5:00 pm JENI'S CHICKENS
6:00 pm RILEY SCHOOL
6:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS
7:00 pm REDDEST HAIR CONTEST
7:15 pm CINCINNATI HIGHLAND DANCERS
8:00 pm RILEY CELI BAND
9:00 pm JENI'S CHICKENS
10:00 pm CONOR KNOX
Sunday
10:00 am CATHOLIC MASS
11:00 am IRISH BREAKFAST
12:00 pm FRIENDLY SONS GLEE CLUB
1:30 pm DARK MOLL
2:15 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS
2:45 pm MOST FRECKLES CONTEST
3:00 pm RILEY COMMUNITY PERFORMERS
3:30 pm MCGING IRISH DANCERS
4:15 pm CONOR KNOX
5:15 pm EMERALD CREEK TRIO with
MCGING IRISH DANCERS - ADULTS
6:15 pm RILEY ENSEMBLE
More information is available at cincycelticfest.com.