Holiday Open House - Madisonville

The 2023 Holiday Open House, powered by Independence Bank, is the Chamber's annual event to support local member merchants. Participants will offer special discounts and give-a-ways on Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 4th. There will be a $500 grand prize drawing!

Pick up your Love Local bags on Nov. 2nd & 3rd! Bags will be filled with member items and discounts!

Call 270.821.3435 for more information.