Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships - Madisonville KY

× Expand 2023 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville KY 2023 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville KY

2023 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville KY

Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission presents: The 2023 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships. The 15th Annual Madisonville Open for 2023 will be the Home of the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships.

All Pros, MA1, MA2, MA40, MA50 will play three rounds at Mahr Park Championship Course. One round a day with tee times Friday-Sunday.

All other amateur divisions will play 2 rounds at City Park Saturday (shotgun starts) and one round at City Park Sunday (tee times).

Over $3,000 added to pro purse! Big amateur players package plus on line or on site (your choice) payouts for amateurs.

For more information, please visit discgolfscene.com/tournaments/