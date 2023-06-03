× Expand 2023 Madisonville Local Soapbox Derby Race Untitled design - 1 2023 Madisonville Local Soapbox Derby Race

Pennyrile Soapbox Derby Association will host the annual soapbox derby race on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Children between the ages of 7 and 18 will race down Baldwin Drive by driving gravity powered soapbox derby cars. This event is free for spectators. There is a $45.00 entry fee for participants and registration is due by May 19. Families do not have to purchase or build a car kit. Loaner cars are available for the race. Please contact Brien Terry at 270.836.4492 or at af.terry@hotmail.com or at FaceBook Pennyrile Soapbox Derby - Madisonville, KY.