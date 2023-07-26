Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival - Henderson

× Expand Sandy Lee Songfest 2023 Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival

Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival

Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival invites the tri-state area to come hear the stories behind the songs from the award-winning songwriters themselves! Hear from those who have wrote for Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, George Strait, played alongside ZZTop and Chris Stapleton, mark your calendar for July 26th-29th for storytellin' in the 42420!

For more information, please visit sandyleesongfest.com/