2023 Summer Beer Fest at Frazier History Museum

2023 Summer Beer Fest at Frazier

Summer Beer Fest is back on Main!

The Frazier History Museum is excited to announce its third annual Summer Beer Fest at Frazier, a block party in front of the museum on Main and 9th Streets—featuring more than 200 specialty beers, food, retail, live music, and a fun zone with games and activities! VIP tickets sell out fast, so grab a group and secure your tickets today. “We’ve created a new tradition on Main Street celebrating the rich brewing history in Kentucky,” Frazier president Andy Treinen said. “As we add our signature touches, it’ll get bigger and better every year. We’re so excited to bring folks to the heart of downtown Louisville for something special to enjoy.”

Live a little—come have a taste!

ABOUT SUMMER BEER FEST AT FRAZIER

WHEN IS IT?

Saturday, July 29, 2023

VIP Admission, 4–8 p.m.

General Admission, 5–8 p.m.

Frazier History Museum

829 West Main Street

Louisville, KY 40202

HOW MUCH DOES A TICKET COST?

In the Early Bird Sale, March 27–April 27, a ticket costs $80 (VIP) or $50 (GA). In the General Sale, which starts April 26, a ticket costs $85 (VIP) or $55 (GA).

As an alternative to VIP and General Admission, there is a third option: a DD (Designated Driver) Ticket. That costs $10, at any time.

WHERE IS IT?

This year’s beer fest will again take place in front of the museum, on Main Street between 8th and 9th Streets; and on the side of the museum, on 9th between Main and Washington. The Frazier’s Gateway Garden, which extends from Main to Washington on the east side of the museum, will again host the VIP garden experience. Traffic will be rerouted so the festival can occupy the whole block.

WHAT’S ON TAP?

This year, we will have more than 200 specialty beers—many of which will be available exclusively to festivalgoers who purchased VIP Admission. On tap will be a wide variety of craft and specialty beers: over 80 local, regional, and out-of-state breweries will be represented. In addition to the selection of standard craft and specialty beers, festivalgoers will have access to a selection of gluten-free/gluten-reduced beers, low-calorie IPAs, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers.

WHAT DOES A VIP TICKET INCLUDE?

A VIP Ticket gets you early access, access to the Frazier’s Gateway Garden and exclusive additional beers, indoor access to museum exhibitions, and indoor bathrooms and air conditioning.

WHERE DO THE PROCEEDS GO?

The Frazier History Museum is a nonprofit that encompasses everything Kentucky. Proceeds from Summer Beer Fest at Frazier support the museum’s exhibitions and educational programs, including free or reduced admission for Title 1 students, Frazier Weekly, the “Let’s Talk: Bridging the Divide” series; spring, summer, fall, and winter camps; guided tours, guest engagements, and Stories in Mind, which brings the Frazier into long-term care communities.

WHO IS SPONSORING IT?

We thank our early sponsors Louisville Downtown Partnership, MCM CPAs & Advisors, Riverside Cigars, Shippingport Brewing, Malteurop, and Great Lakes Brewing.

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/