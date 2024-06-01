× Expand 2024 Madisonville Soapbox Derby Race Untitled design - 1 2024 Madisonville Soapbox Derby Race

The Pennyrile Soapbox Derby Association will host the 2024 Madisonville Local Soapbox Derby Race on Saturday, June 1, starting around 8:30 AM. The race will take place on Baldwin Drive. Children ages 7-18 may participate in the race and must be pre-registered. The Stock Division is for drivers ages 7-13 and the Super Stock Division is for drivers ages 9-18. The Super Kids Soapbox Derby Race will start at 3:30 that afternoon on Baldwin Drive. This race is for children with special needs and pre-registration is also required for participation. Both races are free to spectators.

For more information, please contact Brien Terry at 270.836.4491.