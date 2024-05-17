× Expand Passage Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of artistic expression, soul-stirring melodies, and environmental consciousness at the Sustain Art & Music Festival.

Sustain Art & Music Festival - Elk Ridge Ranch

Sadhana USA presents the Sustain Art & Music Festival, a boutique festival designed to raise awareness for sustainability within the festival community. The event features 10+ bands entertaining us with the best in Progressive Bluegrass and Americana music. In addition to live music, the festival will showcase gifted artisans, local, sustainably sourced food as well as events and services designed to restore and inform us all.

Happens on the following Dates:

May 17, 2024, 2:00pm to

May 18, 2024, 11:00am Timezone: EDT

May 18, 2024, 2:00pm to

May 19, 2024, 11:00am Timezone: EDT

For more information, please call 855.688.7277 or visit cli.re/68165-2024-sustain-art--music-festival