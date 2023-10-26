Under 21 Night - Halloween Edition at Curious Buzz

to

Curious Buzz 116 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Under 21 Night - Halloween Edition at Curious Buzz

Experience Nightmare on Main St in La Grange - Scare, Creep & Scream at Curious Buzz! Enjoy some FREE fun, the Under 21 way. The best place to be for the Under 21 crowd. Prize for Best Costume. Trivia with Prizes. Pumpkin Carving. Face Painting.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Curious Buzz 116 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, This & That
502.515.0388
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Under 21 Night - Halloween Edition at Curious Buzz - 2023-10-26 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Under 21 Night - Halloween Edition at Curious Buzz - 2023-10-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Under 21 Night - Halloween Edition at Curious Buzz - 2023-10-26 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Under 21 Night - Halloween Edition at Curious Buzz - 2023-10-26 18:30:00 ical