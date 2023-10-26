Under 21 Night - Halloween Edition at Curious Buzz
to
Curious Buzz 116 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Curious Buzz
Under 21 Night - Halloween Edition at Curious Buzz
Under 21 Night - Halloween Edition at Curious Buzz
Experience Nightmare on Main St in La Grange - Scare, Creep & Scream at Curious Buzz! Enjoy some FREE fun, the Under 21 way. The best place to be for the Under 21 crowd. Prize for Best Costume. Trivia with Prizes. Pumpkin Carving. Face Painting.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Curious Buzz 116 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, This & That