Art in the Garden - Augusta

22nd Annual Art in the Garden

The Augusta Art Guild presents the 22nd annual “Art in the Garden” art show to take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10:00 am till 5:00 pm. This premier event brings together over 50 local and regional artists displaying their work along the banks of the Ohio River in historic Augusta, Kentucky (named Most Picturesque Town in Kentucky by USA Today). In addition to showcasing exceptional art and artists, there will be open music jams, local cuisine, and children’s activities. Admission is free and we’re pedestrian and pet-friendly.

More details can be found at augustaartguild.com.