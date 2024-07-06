× Expand Quads, Rod & Custom Car Club 24th Annual Barney’s Auto Fest

24th Annual Barney’s Auto Fest

FREE admission.

Join Barney Barnett for this Open Car Show on the grounds of The Cherry House in La Grange. Cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome with no pre-registration required. Registration closes at 1:30 p.m. day of show and all entries must have their window sticker in places. Door prizes and awards, first 150 registered receive Dash Plaque. Cash Give-A-Way of $250 at Awards Ceremony. This is an annual event for Rods & Quads Custom Car Club.

For more information, please call 502.548.8755 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/