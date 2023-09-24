25th Anniversary September Celebration (Kentucky Monthly)
The Foundry on Broadway 317 W Broadway Street, Kentucky 40601
Kentucky Monthly kicks off our 25th Anniversary festivities in Frankfort. This open-house event features music, food sampling from The Evergreen Southern Kitchen and Shuckman’s Fish Co. & Smokery, and bourbon tastings with Wilderness Trail Distillery and Freddie Johnson of Buffalo Trace Distillery. Meet Kentucky Monthly editors and contributors, past and present, and fellow fans of the magazine.
