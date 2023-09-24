25th Anniversary September Celebration (Kentucky Monthly)

The Foundry on Broadway 317 W Broadway Street, Kentucky 40601

Kentucky Monthly kicks off our 25th Anniversary festivities in Frankfort. This open-house event features music, food sampling from The Evergreen Southern Kitchen and Shuckman’s Fish Co. & Smokery, and bourbon tastings with Wilderness Trail Distillery and Freddie Johnson of Buffalo Trace Distillery. Meet Kentucky Monthly editors and contributors, past and present, and fellow fans of the magazine.

The Foundry on Broadway 317 W Broadway Street, Kentucky 40601
Food & Drink, This & That
