Sheltowee Art Fair - Somerset

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Megan Bradley artbymego@gmail.com
29th Annual Sheltowee Art Fair
80+ of the finest eastern and southern Kentucky artists will join together to display and sell their work . Everything from baskets, pottery, quilts, nature and wildlife photography, to contemporary furniture, jewelry and musical instruments. Demonstrations.
For more information, please visit sheltoweeart.com/fair.php
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family