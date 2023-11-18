Sheltowee Art Fair - Somerset

to

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

29th Annual Sheltowee Art Fair

80+ of the finest eastern and southern Kentucky artists will join together to display and sell their work . Everything from baskets, pottery, quilts, nature and wildlife photography, to contemporary furniture, jewelry and musical instruments. Demonstrations.

For more information, please visit sheltoweeart.com/fair.php

Info

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
606-219-0759
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sheltowee Art Fair - Somerset - 2023-11-18 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sheltowee Art Fair - Somerset - 2023-11-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sheltowee Art Fair - Somerset - 2023-11-18 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sheltowee Art Fair - Somerset - 2023-11-18 00:00:00 ical