Sheltowee Art Fair - Somerset

Sheltowee Artisans Art Fair

29th Annual Sheltowee Art Fair

80+ of the finest eastern and southern Kentucky artists will join together to display and sell their work . Everything from baskets, pottery, quilts, nature and wildlife photography, to contemporary furniture, jewelry and musical instruments. Demonstrations.

For more information, please visit sheltoweeart.com/fair.php