Cruise-In & Cruising the Mall - Parkway Plaza Mall

2nd Annual Cruise-In & Cruising the Mall

The 2nd Annual Parkway Plaza Mall Cruise-In will be held on Sept. 9th in memory of Big Al McFarland.

Open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. $10 per car donation, 50/50 half pot. All proceeds go to the family.

Food trucks, door prizes, vendors, and more!

If you are interested in being a craft vendor, please call Pete Adams 270.339.4706.