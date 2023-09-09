Cruise-In & Cruising the Mall - Parkway Plaza Mall

Parkway Plaza Mall 401 Madison Square Dr. , Kentucky 42431

2nd Annual Cruise-In & Cruising the Mall

The 2nd Annual Parkway Plaza Mall Cruise-In will be held on Sept. 9th in memory of Big Al McFarland. 

Open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. $10 per car donation, 50/50 half pot. All proceeds go to the family. 

Food trucks, door prizes, vendors, and more! 

If you are interested in being a craft vendor, please call Pete Adams 270.339.4706.

