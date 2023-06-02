La Grange Annual End of School Bash
to
La Grange Springs Park W. Main and 2nd St., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
2nd Annual End of School Bash
Kick off summer with a splash! The 2023 End of School Bash will have bounce houses, snow cones, games, prizes and kids can enjoy the park’s splash pad and playground. Sponsored by La Grange Parks & Rec.
For more information, please call 502.222.1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Kids & Family, Outdoor