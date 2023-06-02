La Grange Annual End of School Bash

× Expand La Grange Parks & Rec 2nd Annual End of School Bash

2nd Annual End of School Bash

Kick off summer with a splash! The 2023 End of School Bash will have bounce houses, snow cones, games, prizes and kids can enjoy the park’s splash pad and playground. Sponsored by La Grange Parks & Rec.

For more information, please call 502.222.1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/