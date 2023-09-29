Heartland Homestead Conference - Campbellsville

× Expand Homeplace on Green River 2nd Annual Heartland Homestead Conference

2nd Annual Heartland Homestead Conference

Homeplace on Green River is proud to Partner with The Homestead

Education Program to host and support Central Kentucky's 2nd annual

Homesteading Conference. Join us for a weekend of fellowship and knowledge at

The Heartland Homesteading Conference. Immerse yourself in hands-on

workshops and lectures about a huge variety of great topics from highly

experienced and dedicated individuals. Enjoy the beautiful scenic surroundings at

the historic Farm while you make new friends and develop your skill base. Classes

at this family-friendly conference will include deep dives into topics like animal

husbandry, gardening, survivalism, fruit production, butchering, food preservation,

and more! There will be demonstrations on things like carpentry, blacksmithing,

tanning, and trapping. There will be a weekend-long vendor market and the market

and conference will be open to all without registration between 3:00 and 6:00 PM

on Friday the 29th of September. (Vendors of handmade and homegrown items do

not have to be attending the conference to apply to vend). The cost is just $70 per

family group for the whole weekend, with individual and 1-day rates available too.

There are camping and RV parking options available. Go to the website for all the

details! Learn to defend your family against hard times with something no amount

of inflation can take away: KNOWLEDGE!

For more information, please visit homeplacefarmky.org/