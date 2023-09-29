Heartland Homestead Conference - Campbellsville
Homeplace on Green River 5807 New Columbia Rd., (Hwy 55), Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Homeplace on Green River
2nd Annual Heartland Homestead Conference
Homeplace on Green River is proud to Partner with The Homestead
Education Program to host and support Central Kentucky's 2nd annual
Homesteading Conference. Join us for a weekend of fellowship and knowledge at
The Heartland Homesteading Conference. Immerse yourself in hands-on
workshops and lectures about a huge variety of great topics from highly
experienced and dedicated individuals. Enjoy the beautiful scenic surroundings at
the historic Farm while you make new friends and develop your skill base. Classes
at this family-friendly conference will include deep dives into topics like animal
husbandry, gardening, survivalism, fruit production, butchering, food preservation,
and more! There will be demonstrations on things like carpentry, blacksmithing,
tanning, and trapping. There will be a weekend-long vendor market and the market
and conference will be open to all without registration between 3:00 and 6:00 PM
on Friday the 29th of September. (Vendors of handmade and homegrown items do
not have to be attending the conference to apply to vend). The cost is just $70 per
family group for the whole weekend, with individual and 1-day rates available too.
There are camping and RV parking options available. Go to the website for all the
details! Learn to defend your family against hard times with something no amount
of inflation can take away: KNOWLEDGE!
For more information, please visit homeplacefarmky.org/