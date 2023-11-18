360 Chiropractic Turkey Trotter 5 Mile Run/ 4k Walk - Crestwood

× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec 360 Chiropractic Turkey Trotter 5 Mile Run/ 4k Walk

360 Chiropractic Turkey Trotter 5 Mile Run/ 4k Walk

$35 - $45 per person.

Race begins 8 am at Wendell Moore Park. The Course: Distance: Runners – 5 Miles/Walkers – 4K (2.48 miles). A challenging combination of cross-country, wooodland trail, and paved trail over a picturesque park-like setting.

Registration Fees: $30 early registration/$40 after October 21st.

Online registration ends Friday, November 17th at 2 pm. There will be day of registration. All early registered entrants guaranteed a long sleeve t-shirt, late registrants, after October 21st, on a first come/first serve basis. Packet pick up Saturday, November 19th, at the John W. Black Community Center 7 – 7:50 am.

Awards will be given to the top two finishers in each of the following age groups: 10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & over. Overall Male & Female top finishers also receive a frozen turkey. All entrants will have a chance at one of several door prizes.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/