Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Sept 7

38 Special

Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg

38 Special has been rocking stages across the country for more than 40 years, and the band is still going strong. Don’t miss the chance to catch “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You” in person.  

For more information, please call 606.886.2623  or visit  macarts.com

Concerts & Live Music
606.886.2623
