Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Sept 7
38 Special
Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg
38 Special has been rocking stages across the country for more than 40 years, and the band is still going strong. Don’t miss the chance to catch “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You” in person.
For more information, please call 606.886.2623 or visit macarts.com
Info
