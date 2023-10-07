Millstone Festival - Richmond

to

Downtown Main Street 200 Main Street, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

3rd Annual Millstone Festival

It's fall, y'all, and you don't want to miss the 3rd Annual Millstone Festival from 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, Oct.7, Visit this charming downtown to celebrate its newest pocket park featuring more than 40 historic millstones from across the region. Enjoy food trucks, local vendors, a car show and live music, plus a beer and wine garden to quench your thirst. It's fall fun, food and music.

For more information, please visit visitrichmond.ky.us

Info

Downtown Main Street 200 Main Street, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
859.626.8474
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Millstone Festival - Richmond - 2023-10-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Millstone Festival - Richmond - 2023-10-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Millstone Festival - Richmond - 2023-10-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Millstone Festival - Richmond - 2023-10-07 11:00:00 ical