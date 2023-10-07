Millstone Festival - Richmond

× Expand Richmond Tourism October 1, 2022 - 1 3rd Annual Millstone Festival

It's fall, y'all, and you don't want to miss the 3rd Annual Millstone Festival from 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, Oct.7, Visit this charming downtown to celebrate its newest pocket park featuring more than 40 historic millstones from across the region. Enjoy food trucks, local vendors, a car show and live music, plus a beer and wine garden to quench your thirst. It's fall fun, food and music.

For more information, please visit visitrichmond.ky.us