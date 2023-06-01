× Expand Tara Hall 400 Mile Sale

From June 1st to 4th, explore historic highway 68 to discover fabulous finds at rummage sales, barn sales, antique stores and boutiques. You’ll want to eat at the many hidden gems along the route from the Western Kentucky Lakes to South Central Kentucky through the Bluegrass Region and onto Northern Ky. Make it a trip to remember with the rich hospitality of Bed and Breakfasts, quality hotels, or campgrounds. The 400 Mile Sale has been a unique Kentucky experience since 2004.

For more information, please call 859.516.2520 or visit 400mile.com