Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival

to

Historic Old Washington 2028 Old Main Street , Kentucky 41056

Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival

A two-day historical adventure in the Old Washington. The 47th Annual Simon Kenton Festival includes presentations from our founding heroes such as Simon Kenton and Daniel Boone, pioneer games, music, museum tours, artisans, and much more. This weekend will be sure to provide you with historical knowledge, a treasured keepsake, and memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information, please call 606.563.2596 or visit www.visitmaysvilleky.com/events/annual_events.php#collapse2720b5

Info

Historic Old Washington 2028 Old Main Street , Kentucky 41056
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History
606.563.2596
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-16 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-16 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-16 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-17 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-18 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-19 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maysville's Annual Simon Kenton Festival - 2023-09-20 10:00:00 ical