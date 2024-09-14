48th Annual Simon Kenton Festival

Historic Old Washington 2028 Old Main Street , Kentucky 41056

48th Annual Simon Kenton Festival

A two-day historical adventure in Historic Old Washington, Kentucky. The 48th Annual Simon Kenton Festival includes presentations from our founding heroes such as Simon Kenton and Daniel Boone, pioneer games, music, museum tours, artisans, and much more. This weekend will be sure to provide you with historical knowledge, a treasured keepsake, and memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information call 606-563-2596 or visit visitmaysvilleky.com

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
606-563-2596
please enable javascript to view
