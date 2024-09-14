× Expand City of Maysville City of Maysville

48th Annual Simon Kenton Festival

A two-day historical adventure in Historic Old Washington, Kentucky. The 48th Annual Simon Kenton Festival includes presentations from our founding heroes such as Simon Kenton and Daniel Boone, pioneer games, music, museum tours, artisans, and much more. This weekend will be sure to provide you with historical knowledge, a treasured keepsake, and memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information call 606-563-2596 or visit visitmaysvilleky.com