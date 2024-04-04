49 Winchester - Mountain Arts Center Prestonsburg

For the past year, 49 Winchester, with their “infectious energy, incredible vocals and roaring guitars” (Hive Magazine), have been on the road in support of their critically acclaimed New West Records debut Fortune Favors the Bold. The album debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top New Artist Chart, #7 on the Billboard Current Country Chart, and #10 on the Billboard Folk Americana Chart as well. Met with overwhelming critical acclaim, Rolling Stone called them “Country Music’s Buzziest of Buzz Bands,” and also named the album one of the “25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2022.” Bandcamp named Fortune Favors the Bold one of the “Best Country Records of 2022,” as did No Depression, Holler, PopMatters, Whiskey Riff, WMOT, and more. The album has quickly generated over 80 million global streams and over 35 million global streams for the single “Russell County Line.” The band also received a nomination for “Best Duo or Group” at this year’s Americana Music Awards.

Last month, the band released two brand new recordings of fan favorites ‘Everlasting Lover’ and ‘Chemistry’ (listen here), as well as a new video for ‘Everlasting Lover’, directed by Thomas Crabtree (watch here).

Tickets: $40 Lower level, $30 Upper Level

Artist/Fan Club Pre-Sale: November 8

Spotify Pre-Sale: November 8

Venue Pre-Sale: November 9

Public Sale: November 10 at 10AM

Special Guest: Jake Kohn

The Mountain Arts Center is State-of-the-Art venue that plays host to National Headlining Acts..

In October of 1996, the MAC hosted its grand opening and the music and cultural fabric of Eastern Kentucky has not been the same since. This beautiful facility houses a 1,044 seat theater, several large meeting rooms, a commercial recording studio, an art gallery, an arts education room and several individual instruction practice rooms.

For more information, please visit macarts.com/