Four Horsemen (Metallica Cover Band!) at RiverPark Center

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

The Four Horsemen at RiverPark Center

The first FREE concert in our Summer Event Series:

Get ready to rock out with The Four Horsemen, the ultimate Metallica tribute band! Join us at the Riverpark Center on July 7 at 6 pm for the FREE pre-party on Truist plaza and FREE concert that starts at 7 pm 🤘🎸

For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
