4th Fest at Madisonville City Park

× Expand 4th Fest 4th Fest

4th Fest

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, is proud to announce the 4th Fest 90’s Night lineup at Madisonville City Park! This concert is part of a 3-day outdoor music festival from June 28th through June 30th. Bring your lawn chairs! It is FREE to attend and will feature world-class concerts, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden (Friday & Saturday only), and fun for the entire family. This year’s fireworks show will be on Thursday, July 4th, following the Madisonville Miner’s Game in Madisonville City Park.

Saturday, June 29th artists include:

TREACH (of Naughty by Nature)

Digital Underground

DJ BORN

*FREE Admission*

3:00 pm CDT: Gates and Vendors open

5:30 PM CDT: Concert begins each night

Treach is the frontman of the multi-platinum-selling rap trio Naughty by Nature, which took the world by storm in the early 90’s. Treach worked with fellow group members Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee. Sometimes, he would share verses on songs with Vin Rock, but often, especially on the group’s earlier albums, Treach would be the sole performer on the song. Naughty by Nature pulled off the neat trick of landing big, instantly catchy anthems on the pop charts while maintaining street-level credibility among the hardcore rap faithful, one of the first groups to perform such a balancing act. Discovered by Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature are probably best known for their massive international hit song, “O.P.P,” which was released in 1991 off their self-titled second offering, “Naughty by Nature.” The song peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. “Hip-Hop Hooray” was another hit song, and Spike Lee directed the video. The group’s second album also spawned the hit song “Everything’s Gonna be Allright.” The group released their third and fourth albums, which peaked at #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Charts and produced hit singles that kept the group’s popularity high. Their album “Poverty’s Paradise” garnered the group a Grammy Award in 1996 for ‘Best Rap Album.’

Treach continues to tour with Naughty by Nature, movies, and reality television. He recently appeared on VH-1’s Couples Therapy Season 5 with his wife, Cicely Criss, in 2014. Treach has been on WE TV’s Growing Up Hip for the last five seasons, supporting his oldest daughter, Egypt Criss, a cast member. In 2020, Treach produced and starred in the intense and controversial movie Equal Standards with long-term friend Ice T, the movie’s executive producer. Treach plays a very dark character, Brother X, a Muslim assassin in Carl Weber’s The Family Business on BET Plus.

Digital Underground is a Grammy-nominated multi-platinum American hip hop group. This Legendary act is best known for their hits “The Humpty Dance,” “Same Song,” “Freaks Of The Industry,” “Kiss U back,” “Doowutchyalike”, and “I Get Around,” with Tupac Shakur. The group is noted for introducing Tupac Shakur to the music/entertainment industry in 1991. Digital Underground is widely recognized for its unique contributions to hip-hop music and for possessing one of the genre’s best live performances.

Money B, a co-founder of the group, is noted as having one of the most recognizable voices in hip-hop. He has collaborated and helped sell hundreds of millions of records with Tupac, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Raw Fusion, Ne-Yo, Ice Cube, George Clinton, The Luniz, Public Enemy, and more! Chris Clarke, aka Young Hump is the protégé of Shock G and the newest member of Digital Underground. In the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez On Me” Money B plays himself, and Chris Clarke plays the role of Shock G/Humpty Hump. Collectively, they represent Digital Underground in the film. Musically, they have formed to become the official touring and recording representation of Digital Underground.

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/4th-fest-praise-in-the-park-lineup-announced/