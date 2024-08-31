× Expand 4th Annual Shelbyville Art & Craft Festival! 4th Annual Shelbyville Art & Craft Festival!

4th Annual Shelbyville Fall Art & Craft Festival

We are so excited to announce The 4th Annual Shelbyville Fall Art & Craft Festival!

A two-day event featuring artists from around the region. We will have a petting zoo and, a face painter. A fun and dog-friendly event located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. There will be a wonderful petting zoo and face painters for the kids!

We welcome artists, crafters, and authors to offer their wares ranging from metal, jewelry, glass, candle, soap, wood, paper, decorative fiber, oil paint, watercolors, ceramics, basketry, and much, much more!

Dates and Times of the Event

Saturday, August 31st, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sunday, September 1st, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com