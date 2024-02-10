× Expand Kentucky Military History Museum Kentucky Military History Museum

50th Anniversary Tour of the Kentucky Military History Museum at the State Arsenal

Overlooking downtown Frankfort, the imposing Kentucky State Arsenal has served many different roles since its construction in 1850, from the original repository of weapons for the Kentucky militia to the headquarters of the state police to a state emergency management center, and since 1974 as the home of the Kentucky Military History Museum. Join KHS staff for a 50th anniversary tour of the museum that will discuss the building’s architecture and history as well as highlight many of the items on display.

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/