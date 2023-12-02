× Expand Adobe Frontier Christmas

Maysville Annual Frontier Christmas

Celebrate the holidays in the Old Washington Historic District—a

historic 1700s village—during the 57th Annual Frontier Christmas. Handmade arts and crafts vendors line the streets and local shops and museums will be open with holiday activities for all ages.

For more information, please call 606.563.2596 or visit visitmaysvilleky.com/events/annual_events.php#collapse2720b5